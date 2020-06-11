2 hours ago

The King of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, has backed calls by some Ghanaians for the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to include the existing voter ID cards as a valid document for the new registration process.

This, he said, will guarantee that all eligible voters get covered in the exercise.

Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama made this call when a group known as Anchoring Democracy Advocacy Movement Ghana submitted a petition to him at his palace in Yendi.

The Overlord of Dagbon said the existing register will serve as a guide to the EC in its quest to compile a new one.

He maintained that though there may be some issues with the old register, excluding the voter ID as a primary document will affect the process.

He stressed that the position of the National House of Chiefs on the new voter register is clear.

“We have stated our stand on this as a House already,” he said.

The leader of the petitioners, Azubila Emmanuel, was grateful to the King for his support for the existing voters’ ID card to be added as primary documents for the exercise.

This is the second petition received by the Yaa-Naa in three days.

The first was from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Monday, June 8.

