1 hour ago

Yahaya Mohammed reminded everyone of his influence on the Aduana Stars squad as he opened the scores for the Ogya boys in their two nil win over Accra Hearts of Oak in Dormaa Ahenkro.

The phobians started the stronger of the two sides in the first 15th minutes of the game but could not convert the chances that came their way as Michelle Sarpong, Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Patrick Razak were unable to convert their chances.

In the 15th minute of the game Congolese full back Raddy Ovouka embarked on a mazy run with the ball from his own half beating numerous Aduana players before fiercely hitting the which was pushed to safety by goalkeeper Joseph Addo.

Aduana Stars upped the ante in the last 2o minutes of the game peppering the Hearts of Oak defense with several shots which was saved by Richard Attah in post.

In the 41st minute Yahaya Mohammed converted a decent opportunity to open the scores for Aduana Stars despite protestation from the Hearts players there was a foul the referee whistled for a goal.

Just as the second half began, Aduana Stars introduced former Kotoko midfielder Prince Acquah who hit a humdinger of a shot from about 30 yards to get Aduana Stars the second goal.

The phobians pressed on to reduce the deficit but it did not materialize as they were thwarted by the Aduana defence.

In time added on Aduana Stars committed a foul in the penalty box and Raddy Ovouka stepped up to take the penalty but blazed wide as the home side secured their first win of the season.