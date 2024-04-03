1 hour ago

Initially, the visitors showcased their attacking prowess, with Azariah Fordjour threatening from long range, and Godfred Abban testing Lions' goalkeeper Andrews Owusu with a powerful shot.

However, Lions gradually gained momentum as Seidu Sadat orchestrated attacks, leading to Dominic Amponsah's attempt, well-handled by Medeama's Felix Kyei.

Amponsah's precise cross found Yahaya Mohammed, but the striker's header narrowly missed the target. Just before halftime, Daniel Awuni's header was cleared off the line by Kyei.

In the second half, Amponsah and Awuni continued to press, with Awuni's effort leading to a corner kick that nearly resulted in a goal.

With 20 minutes left, Awuni's strike was parried into Yahaya's path, but the striker failed to capitalize on the opportunity. However, minutes later, Awuni's pinpoint cross found Yahaya, who made no mistake in slotting home the decisive goal.

Medeama attempted to level the score with a freekick, but Lions' defense stood firm, securing the victory and all three points.