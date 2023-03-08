1 hour ago

Former Manchester City and English Premier League legend, Yahaya Toure is effusive of Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

He says the central midfielder is a brilliant player and he will like to see him play football every weekend when the gunners are in action.

Thomas Partey struggled initially when he joined the London-based club from Atletico Madrid some two seasons ago as injuries and poor form hampered his performance.

But this season, the Ghanaian midfielder has been integral in Arsenal's unlikely title pursuit which has seen them open a five-point lead over Manchester City.

“Yeah, he’s brilliant, it’s really nice to see. “I think now every weekend when Arsenal have to play, I have to be honest, I would go just to watch him.

“He’s just unbelievable.” Yaya Toure said on English radio station talkSPORT.

The Ghanaian midfielder has scored three goals for Arsenal this season in the English Premier League.