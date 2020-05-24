1 hour ago

A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Social Media Manager at the Jubilee House, Mr. Asare Darko, has taken a swipe at the party's Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, describing him as "most useless".

His outburst comes after some Ghanaians took to the social media space to troll Buaben Asamoa for losing a debate against the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, when the two appeared on Adom TV on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Apparently, the two lawyers have been invited to the television station to discuss issues pertaining to the compilation of a new voters' register by the EC and matters arising.

READ ALSO: Have you been able to investigate J.B Danquah's death? - A Plus asks Pius Hadzide

But reacting to his 'abysmal' performance, however, Asare Darko indicated that in the history of the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa is the most useless Communications Director.

He could not fathom why Buaben Asamoah will allow Sammy Gyamfi to win a discussion against him on a national TV.

He feared that Buaben Asamoa with such performance in subsequent debates could lead the NPP to opposition.

"...He is the most useless Communication Director in our party. He is going to lead us into opposition. How can you let this small boy Sammy Gyamfi to floor you on national TV", said Asare Darko on Facebook.