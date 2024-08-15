1 hour ago

Nsoatreman FC head coach Yaw Preko has expressed confidence in his team's preparedness as they gear up for their CAF Confederation Cup debut against Elect-Sport FC.

The former Medeama SC and Great Olympics manager believes that the team's rigorous training regimen, especially following their participation in the Nsenkyire Cup, has set them on the right path for their first continental challenge.

Preko highlighted the significance of a methodical approach, emphasizing the need to focus on securing a victory in the first leg before considering potential opponents in the subsequent rounds.

"I wanted to ignite a sense of urgency and determination in my players, which is why I pushed them hard during the Nsenkyire Cup," Preko explained.

"After that competition, we've had a solid week of training, and I can see the players are coming together well.

I have a clear game plan for Sunday, and I'm confident we're ready for the CAF Confederation Cup opener."

He also stressed the importance of managing expectations, stating, "I'm not going to put too much pressure on the boys. We'll take it one game at a time."

Preko's confidence and strategic approach are expected to be key in boosting the team's morale as they prepare to represent Ghana on the African stage.

Nsoatreman FC, the reigning Ghana FA Cup champions, will host the Chadian side Elect-Sport FC in the first leg of the preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, August 18.

The return leg is scheduled to take place in Cameroon.