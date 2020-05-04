56 minutes ago

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong, has narrated how he managed to land a collaboration with BET award winner Sarkodie.

Interviewed on Happy FM’s Nsem Pii with Pastor Nyansa Boakwa, he stated that Sarkodie is someone he has heard a lot about, but he never thought it critical that they would ever record a song together.

Narrating how the whole collaboration came up, he said, “Sarkodie visited the US for a programme and he went to one radio station for an interview. During the interview, they asked him that as popular as he has become with his songs, which artiste’s songs does he also listen to when he is home”.

According to him, Sark replied that throughout his life, Yaw Sarpong’s songs are those he listens to whenever he is home. Apparently, it was a friend of his who lived in the United States, that called him to inform him about what Sarkodie said about him in the interview.

Mr. Sarpong said, “The host asked him if there is a possibility of a collaboration someday, since Yaw Sarpong’s songs are what he mostly listens to. Sark responded that if I do call him for a collab, he will go, or if he’s recording a song which he feels he needs me on, he will reach out to me”.

Yaw Sarpong revealed that upon hearing this, he felt that it is only nice to respond when someone shows interest in working together, and also, Sarkodie has a lot of followers. Hence, he sought ways of reaching him through some of his friends in the media space.

He continued that not long after his media friend assured him that he would get him through to Sarkodie, he received a call from an unknown number and to his amazement, it was the popular Sarkodie.

“I told him that I’ve been looking for him for a collaboration and he said he has been looking for me too but that aside for now, he is getting married at Labadi beach coming Saturday, so he would love to have me there”.

Yaw Sarpong shared that at the wedding, Sark confessed that he was even happier than the day he was born because one musician whose songs he has been listening to since his childhood days, was here at his wedding.

To Mr Sarpong’s utmost shock, Sarkodie invited him to the stage to perform his song ‘Oko yi y3 moko’ with him. Fast forward, three days after the wedding, Sarkodie called him again to bring the song that he wanted to collaborate with him on and the rapper did not ask for a dime in return.

“So it was not like I forced myself to get a collaboration with him because he is rich, but rather he was the one who said that he loves my music and always listens to them”, he cleared.

The seasoned gospel musician disclosed that hopefully by June, everything should be ready and set for release.