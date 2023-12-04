3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah played a crucial role in Columbus Crew's triumph as they secured the MLS Eastern Conference title.

The former Manchester City winger contributed to Crew's impressive comeback against FC Cincinnati in the final, leading to a 3-2 victory at the TQL Stadium.

Cincinnati took an early two-goal lead in the first half with strikes from Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta, the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

However, Crew staged a remarkable turnaround in the final 15 minutes, forcing the game into extra time with an own goal from Alvas Powell and a brilliant finish from Diego Rossi.

Christian Ramirez sealed the victory for Columbus Crew in extra time, setting up a final clash with LA FC in the 2023 Major League Soccer.

Yaw Yeboah, expressing his pride in being part of this memorable journey, highlighted the team's remarkable achievement.

If Columbus Crew succeeds in defeating holders LAFC in the final, Yaw Yeboah will join the ranks of Ghanaian players like Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, Latif Blessing, and Kwadwo Opoku as MLS Champions.

The upcoming final promises to be a thrilling encounter, and Yeboah's contribution has been instrumental in the team's success.