1 hour ago

Talented Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Polish giants Wisla Krakow in the current transfer window.

The Black Meteors captain who is owned by lower tier Spanish side Numancia has agreed to switch to Wisla Krakow with a year left on his three year contract he signed when he joined from Manchester City.

Yaw Yeboah played his football this season for Celta Vigo B after struggling to break into the main team.

At the B side he scored five goals from midfield making a total of 20 appearances for Celta Vigo B.

“23-year-old Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is another player who joined the team of the 13-time Polish champion. The contract binding the rider with the White Star will be in force for three years”, a statement on the official website of the Polish club has said this evening.

He has in the past played for likes of Manchester City, Real Oviedo, FC Twente among others.

Yaw Yeboah captained Ghana's U-23 side at the CAF U-23 tournament in Egypt where Ghana failed to pick an Olympic ticket after placing fourth.