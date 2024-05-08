1 hour ago

Ghanaian football sensation Yaw Yeboah, renowned for his exploits with Columbus Crew in the MLS, has taken a significant step in his personal life by proposing to his girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, after months of courtship.

The MLS champion orchestrated a romantic proposal, surrounded by loved ones, to ask Ms. Boakye for her hand in marriage in the United States.

Ms. Boakye, a Ghanaian model residing in the USA, has been romantically involved with the Black Stars player since her previous relationship with Arsenal star Thomas Partey came to an end.

While the couple has yet to finalize a wedding date, the future appears promising as Ms. Boakye proudly showcased her sparkling diamond ring on social media.

"Colossians 3:17. New Age, new chapter ..same BIG GOD!," she captioned her Instagram post, accompanied by heartwarming photos of herself and the footballer.

Yeboah, who made the move to the United States from Polish club Wisla Krakow in 2021, etched his name in MLS history by clinching the championship title with Columbus Crew in 2023. His pivotal goal secured victory against LAFC in the final.

Since then, Yeboah has been a linchpin for the Ohio-based club, propelling them towards further glory as they aim to make history by reaching the final of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.