1 day ago

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has appointed seasoned communications professional Abdul-Wahab Jawando as its new Public Relations Officer.

It comes after years of dedicated service within the organization in various capacities.

Mr Jawando, who holds an MBA in Finance and a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Ghana, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

His background in journalism and extensive work within the YEA positions him ideally to spearhead the agency's communication strategies.

With a proven track record in crisis communication, content creation for various media platforms, and coordinating public outreach initiatives, Mr Jawando is expected to enhance the agency's public perception, brand visibility, and organisational reputation.

His career at YEA began in 2010 when he joined as the Greater Accra Regional Accountant, a position he held until 2016. After serving in the Research and Planning Directorate as a Senior Manager from 2018 to 2022, he most recently headed the Onboarding and Enrolment Unit within the Artisan Directory Unit of the Agency.

With nearly two decades of experience

in public relations, grass-root mobilisation, and youth employment initiatives, the YEA headed by Malik Basintale has decided to promote Jawondo to a new task.

Beyond his work at YEA, Mr Jawando is also a Certified Micro Finance Practitioner and has been involved in helping to grow local business initiatives as a Board Member of the Greater Accra Co-operative Susu Collectors Society. He has simultaneously built a strong media presence as the Head of Sports and Morning Show host at Marhaba 99.3 FM since 2012 and at Gaskia TV from 2021 to 2024.

Mr Jawando is known for his community development orientation, team-playing abilities, and results-driven approach. His strong background in public speaking, media presentation, and community outreach through radio and public events is expected to significantly enhance YEA's communication strategies and public engagement efforts.

The Youth Employment Agency was established by the Ghana Government to address the growing challenge of youth unemployment in the country. As one of Ghana's key institutions for job creation and skills development, the YEA implements various modules designed to create employment opportunities for young people across different sectors of the economy. The agency focuses on sustainable job creation, entrepreneurship development, and vocational training to empower Ghana's youth with the skills needed for gainful employment.