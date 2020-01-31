55 minutes ago

Ghanaian gospel singer, Cwesi Oteng, has described the “Year of Return” campaign which saw well-known people and celebrities from the diaspora, especially America, troop to Ghana, as “beautiful”.

Cwesi Oteng noted that he is happy that Mayweather and other American superstars walked the streets of Osu, Accra, in the Year of Return.

The ‘God dey bless me’ hitmaker entreated Ghanaians to speak well of the country wherever they find themselves.

Cwesi Oteng remarked that Ghanaians have shown the world that they are civilised and are beautiful people who have swag and style.

Speaking with Natalia Andoh on Class 91.3FM, Cwesi Oteng said: “Year of Return is beautiful; I love it, I’m happy to hear that Mayweather (former boxer) was walking on the Oxford streets, and we should position ourselves by speaking well about our country, everyone seeing themselves as an ambassador of the country, shedding great light and good lights about Ghana.

“Thank God for social media, Ghanaian girls are rocking it, guys are doing amazing stuffs, we are showing that some of us here are more civilised than some of the places that we want to go. Africa has come a long way and thanks to self-development, and the vision that people have grown to become international in thought and I believe that social media has done a good job of that; globally opening everybody’s eyes to swag, style and beauty”.

The 'Year of Return' in 2019 saw an array of stars come to Ghana.

For continuation, the government has launched the “Beyond the Return” campaign to derive maximum dividend from Ghana’s relations with the diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development