1 hour ago

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter, Beverly Afaglo has accused Golden Tulip hotel of extorting monies from customers under the guise of ‘Year of Return’.

According to the actress, prices have been increased by over 100 per cent at the plush hotel in Accra.

The visibly angry actress took to her Instagram page to express her outrage over the exorbitant charges at the hotel

She explained that the price per head for a buffet at the hotel which stood at GHC 130 is now GHC 290 saying “so because we have foreigners in the country you want to extort monies from them? This is unfair!”

Watch the full video: