9 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has apologized for the attack on Citi TV’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)‘s parliamentary primary in January this year.

Mohammed Aminu while covering the chaos that disrupted the elections in the Yendi constituency was allegedly attacked by Mr. Aliu Mahama and his supporters.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, May 7, Mr. Farouk Mahama expressed his regret over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The Yendi MP also assured that such an incident would not happen again.

He emphasized his commitment to promoting a peaceful and constructive political environment and condemned all forms of violence, especially against the media.

Mr. Farouk Mahama highlighted the critical role of the media in Ghana’s democratic society, stressing the need to encourage them to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

“I am writing to express my sincere regret over the recent incident that occurred at the NPP parliamentary primaries in Yendi. The attack on individuals, including your correspondent, was deeply regrettable and unfortunate.

“I have always been a proponent of a peaceful and constructive political environment, and I unequivocally condemn any form of violence, especially against the media. Throughout my life, I have upheld the belief that violence or anything close to it has no place in our society,” the Yendi MP said.