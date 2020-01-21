1 hour ago

Despite pictorial and motion evidence of the main opposition NDC and other parties’ ‘Yenpini’ demonstration against the compilation of new voters' register by the Electoral Commission in Kumasi today - Sam Pyne claims ‘nothing is going on’ in the metropolis.

According to the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, numbers expected for the much publicized demonstration “is very disappointing.”

The main opposition NDC and other parties against the compilation of new voters' register by the Electoral Commission ahead of the December general elections are demonstrating in Kumasi today.

The first protest to challenge plans of the new register was held at Tamale in the Northern Region.

The group insists a new register is a waste of taxpayers’ money and could also create tension since the election is close

The electoral commission, however, insists they will go ahead and create the register despite the disagreement by the parties and civil society organisations.

