2 hours ago

The National Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Sammy Gyamfi says the flagbearer of the party, Ex-president John Dramani Mahama has every fundamental right to involve himself in any legal demonstration, both physically and financially.

According to him, claims that the former President played a major role in the recent NDC ‘Yenpini’ demonstration against the compilation of new voters' register by the Electoral Commission [EC] in Kumasi is ‘laughable’.

". . Is John Mahama not a Ghanaian? Is he not the opposition leader? Is he not the flagbearer of the NDC? . . . So if the EC is wasting resources of the nation and putting our democracy at risk shouldn't there be an interest in what is going on?" Sammy Gyamfi asked on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.

"So if President Mahama is involved in the demonstration what is wrong with that, Doesn't he has the fundamental human right to demonstrate, or he is not part of the NDC?" he added.

The main opposition NDC and other parties against the compilation of a new voters' register by the Electoral Commission ahead of the December general elections have demonstrated to register their displeasure about the EC's decision.

The first protest was held at Tamale in the Northern Region, while the second was held at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The group insist a new register is a waste of taxpayers’ money and could also create tension with elections just few months away.

The Electoral Commission, however, insists they will go ahead and create the register despite the disagreement by the parties and Civil Society Organisations.

peacefmonline