1 hour ago

Ghana’s leading urban radio, Y107.9FM, is set to commence the next season of its authoritative leadership show, the Y Leaderboard Series on 3rd November,2021.

Though, a relatively new segment on the ‘Myd Morning Show’, the impact has been great as leaders and achievers in various industries in Ghana and beyond have been hosted to provide inspiration to the youth.

As it has always been the norm, the next season of the Y Leaderboard Series will highlight the brilliant works of leaders in the fields of politics, entertainment, telecommunications, sports, hospitality and events, education, entrepreneurship, among many others. Undoubtedly, the varied guests on the show will give each person something to be inspired about.

The show will, however, be incomplete without the excellent presenter, Rev. Erskine Amo Whyte, steering affairs on the show. This seasoned media personality, through his show is bridging the gap between the young and old, the mentor and the mentee as well as the leader and the follower.

Programmes Manager of YFM Accra, speaking on the next season of the Y leaderboard Series has assured that this season will have insightful episodes with astute leaders who will guide the youth in choosing the right path to success.

“We have a tall list of great leaders who are going to give the Ghanaian youth some form of mentorship, motivation and words of wisdom. Every season of the Y Leaderboard Series gets better with each passing time just like aging fine wine. We promise our listeners nothing short of quality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eddy Blay has extended his gratitude to leaders who supported the show since its inception and those who are yet to feature in the new season. He also encouraged listeners to follow the next season on all YFM’s social media platforms.

The previous seasons has hosted some leaders such as Kennedy Agyapong, John Dumelo, Azumah Nelson, Stonebwoy, Ashesi's Dr. Patrick Awuah, among others.

Source: peacefmonline.com