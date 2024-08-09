45 minutes ago

The Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has stated that his party is fully prepared to face the Office of the Attorney General.

His comments come in response to the Attorney General’s decision to appeal the Court of Appeal’s ruling, which acquitted and discharged Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa in the ambulance case.

In a Notice of Appeal filed on August 8, 2024, the Attorney General’s office argued that the majority decision misapplied the standard of proof necessary to determine whether the accused should be required to answer the charges.

The appeal also challenges the majority’s finding that the letters of credit did not constitute a payment under the contract, stating that this conclusion contradicts the evidence presented in the case and is untenable.

The Attorney General’s office is seeking to have the Supreme Court overturn the acquittal and discharge, arguing that the case should proceed with the accused continuing to defend themselves.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, Mr. Gyamfi expressed his displeasure in the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame.

“Godfred Dame is just a candidate for jail as far as his actions are concerned. We are more than ready for you. We know the agenda, but it won’t succeed. No one can say anything different from what the Court of Appeal has done. We know what Dame and Akufo-Addo are doing” he claimed.

In his view, Mr. Dame engaged in unprofessional conduct.

“It has disgraced you, and you are a candidate for jail because you have engaged in unprofessional conduct. Ato Forson has done nothing wrong because he is free. Dame is disgraced and is now running to appeal the decision” he stated.