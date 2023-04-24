1 hour ago

The Municipal Chief Executive for Asokore Mampong Constituency, Kennedy Kankam has described as an act of cowardice the recent killing of a 28-year-old female by her alleged boyfriend in Kumasi.

According to the MCE, the decision by the suspect alleged to be a police officer is an act of pure wickedness, influenced by a lack of courage.

“What happened is a very wicked act. I don’t know what thing or property the person may have given to the lady… is he the only person who may have experienced a broken heart? A lot of people have been heartbroken but the way in which he emptied his magazine and shot her with 8 bullets he set out to murder her.

“In all it is wicked, it is barbaric it is something which I cannot even find the right word to describe but when you look at it he is a coward; he is not a man. He is a true coward,” he bemoaned during an interview on Hello FM.

The incident took place on Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi stationed at the Manhyia Palace among the Palace security, was declared as the suspect in the alleged murder of a 26-year-old mother of one, Maa Adwoa at Adum in the Ashanti region.

The police Inspector was also a member of the Ashanti regional police command’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit.

He allegedly shot his girlfriend (side chick) five times, according to police sources over cheating.

The deceased, according to a close friend, became furious and broke up with Twumasi Ahmed, the police officer.

The police officer then asked her to forget the issue and begged her to reconsider the breakup decision.

While trying to reconcile with the lady without any sign of progress, the suspect allegedly, pulled a sidearm and shot her five times until she bled and passed on.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Sunday, April 23, 2023, announced the arrest of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi who had gone into hiding after committing the crime.

“The Police have this evening arrested a Police officer, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who is alleged to have shot and killed a female adult, who was believed to be his girlfriend. The shooting incident occurred in Kumasi, in the Ashanti region, on Thursday, 20th April 2023.

“The suspect, who has been on the run since the incident, was arrested at Sekyere, near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region as a result of a special Police operation, which was launched following the shooting incident,” the Police Service said in a statement.

Source: Ghanaweb