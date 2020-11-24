3 hours ago

Joseph Yamin, a deputy minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile Mahama administration has taken on Reverend Owusu Bempah over his accusation of the National Democratic Congress as the brain behind the abuse he suffered in the aftermath of the United State of America Election.

Yamin told www.ghanaweb.com, Reverend Owusu Bempah is a charlatan hiding behind the ‘Man of God’ tag to advance the interest of his party, the New Patriotic Party.

Joseph Yamin said that the party has not recruited any person or group to attack Owusu Bempah over his prophecies.

He labelled him as a ‘fake NPP pastor’ whose utterance should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Yamin objected that it was not the NDC that asked him (Owusu Bempah) to go on radio and make the comments that have landed in trouble.

He said that the party’s main focus is about selling their campaign message and not being fixated with Owusu Bempah.

“Owusu Bempah is not a serious person for us to be discussing. As far as I am concerned, he is a fake pastor. He is an NPP man who is not a man of God in the first place. I have never taken him seriously. I may spend some time to talk about him because he is making allegations against the NDC of which I am a member”.

“We did not in any way ask him about Donald Trump’s prophecy. We did not send him to the radio station to talk about the US elections. If people are analyzing what his prophecy and saying that it did not come to pass, he should not blame the NDC. We have no time for him. We are spending quality time on issues that will make Mahama win the elections”.

Yamin’s ire was drawn by Owusu Bempah who made some claims against the opposition party on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Bempah maintained that he did not at any point name Donald Trump as the winner of the November 7 US elections.

“It’s the NDC people who are spreading the video and making these allegations about me. The reason why the NDC members are doing that is that they believe if Biden won, then the NDC will also win. They started with Buhari and now they’ve taken him out”.

“They want to say that because the Republicans have lost, the NPP will lose so they want to put it on me that I have prophesied. I never prophesied, I just offered my opinion and asked that we pray for him. I said that I will be glad if Trump wins but did not prophesy”.

Source:Ghanaweb