Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has chided former Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur for her deafening silence on the ‘misogynistic and ethnocentric’ comment by head pastor of Glorious Waves Chapel, Prophet Badu Kobi.

It will be recalled that Badu Kobi in August 2019 made some remarks which sought to denigrate the women of some ethnic groups in the country.

The Glorious Waves Chapel founder described Ashanti women as greedy, ungrateful and untrustworthy women whom men should not marry. He also labelled Fante women as foolish and Ewe women as doormats.

The statement aroused the fury of some Ghanaians who slammed him for being reckless and irresponsible.

Some women groups also mobilised their members to demonstrate at the premise of Badu Kobi’s church and demand an apology and retraction of the statement, something that never happened.

It has been seven months since the incident happened and it appears the Assin Central MP has now taken interest in the matter.

Speaking on a show on his NET2 TV station, Kennedy Agyapong did not only take Badu Kobi to the cleaners but also called out Nana Oye Lithur and the Christian Council for what he believes to be a demonstration of hypocrisy and pretense.

He questioned Nana Oye’s reputation of being a gender activist and wondered why queen mothers across the country failed to speak up on the issue.

“Women activist like Nana Oye Lithur fought me when I made a comment about Charlotte Osei. She was able to organize queen mothers and women against me. Where is Nana Oye Lithur? Where is she? She is a shameless opportunist. If indeed she’s fighting for the interest of women, where is she”?

Kennedy Agyapong continued his tirade on Badu Kobi, calling him all kinds of derogatory names.

Source: Ghanaweb