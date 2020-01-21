1 hour ago

A former Municipal Chief Executive of Ejisu-Juaben, Kwaku Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has described an NPP Communicator who recorded him during a radio discussion as 'stupid' and 'foolish'.

According to him, the NPP Communicator does not deserve to even engage him in a political discourse.

Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh has been captured on tape recently urging Ghanaians to gear up for a 'bloody' election in December.

In a fear-provoking tone, the former MCE for Ejisu-Juaben in the erstwhile NDC government threatened that his party [NDC] was prepared to go to any limit possible, including shedding innocent blood, to win the elections.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained and denied making those comments.

"I made those comments after the program went for a commercial break and we were discussing these things about the voters' register and the compilation issues, but this boy recorded an off-air discussion and sent it to his party members for their parochial interest," he angrily said.

"If he tries me, I will deal with him," he added.

Listen to interview below

Peacefmonline