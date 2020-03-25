1 hour ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has warned Bishop Daniel Obinim, the leader of International God's Way Church, not to open his church after the ban on social gatherings is lifted, else, he’ll meet him boot for boot in the church auditorium.

The caution comes on the back of Bishop Obinim’s threaten to get the lawmaker beaten to pulp by his thugs.

According to the legislator, he is irked by the insolence of Obinim and will ensure the pastor is thrown to jail for breaking the laws of the country.

Among other things, he alleged that Obinim is a fraudster and has on countless occasions engaged in money laundering.

“I’ll use the law against you…and you will not operate your church…I wish the coronavirus outbreak is contained so you open the church to see what will happen. You said you have machomen to beat me up but one snap will get your macho men missing so get it straight,” he stated.

Kennedy Agyapong further labelled Obinim as a useless pastor and pooh-poohed claims he has been called by God.

“If Obinim is a man of God, then we are in trouble,” the lawmaker said.

He made these statements on a show dubbed "The Seat with Hon. Ken Agyapong" on NET 2 TV Monday, March 23, 2020.

Obinim, on the other hand, noted that he is now into counseling hence, will fiercely face Mr. Agyapong.

Source: Ghanaweb.com