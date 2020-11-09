2 hours ago

The victory for Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 United States of America elections signifies an impending victory for the National Democratic Congress in the December 7, Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party has said.

Asiedu Nketia is firm in his belief that there exists a correlation between Biden’s victory and the possible outcome of Ghana’s elections which is a victory for John Dramani Mahama.

The first point of connection, according to Asiedu Nketia is that since 1992 whenever the Democrats emerge victors in the US elections, same fate befalls the NDC in Ghana.

“The American elections are a sign of victory for the NDC. It looks like elections in Ghana and the United States have some special link. Anytime they vote for change; since 1992, a similar thing happens in Ghana,” he told an Accra-based radio station.

The second point of intersection between the US elections and Ghana’s as observed by Asiedu Nketia is that the outcomes of 2020 US elections and Ghana’s elections of 2016 prove that no candidate is guaranteed eight years.

The re-election or otherwise of a candidate is dependent on the performance of the candidate and in this case, the NDC scribe believes Mahama is ahead of his competitor.

“Some people claim that in Ghana we change presidents every eight years. But the 2016 elections in Ghana and the American elections this year shows that if you don’t do your job well, you’ll be out of office.

“During the 2016 elections, it was obvious that Trump was nowhere close to winning the elections but he won. Right after the elections, Nana Akomea [NPP’s Director of Communications in 2016] said once Trump had won, Nana Akufo-Addo was also winning. indeed, he won,” he told Okay FM.

He said that there are striking similarities between Akufo-Addo governorship of Ghana from 2016 to 2020 to Trumps running of the US.

“In the US, they did everything to repeal Obamacare, in Ghana, they [NPP], even changed the name of the Flagstaff House to Jubilee House. It’s like an identical politics. Among the allegation against Trump was that he had appointed his children and his daughter’s in-law as part of his government. In Ghana, it is the same thing that Nana Akufo-Addo is running a family and friend’s government,” he added.

But the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says the NDC is only engaged in wishful thinking. According to him, Trump's defeat means well for the NPP and not the NDC.

“Don’t forget even when they were losing, they were telling Ghanaians that they were in a commanding lead just like Donald Trump did.

“When he was losing, he said his people should rest he has won, John Mahama style. The two of them come from the same stock. So, John should pack his things and go and rest in pieces,” he emphasized.

Ghanaweb