1 hour ago

Comments by some Ghanaians on social media suggest that host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere did his already ‘battered reputation’ little good with his attack on Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Zanetor has been in the news lately after drawing the ire of some government appointees and NPP communicators with her claim that the distribution of food and other relief items to the people hardly hit by the lockdown is being politicized.

Zanetor, after feeding some 500 head porters in Accra revealed that the distribution of the relief items is being done on party lines.

“People are using partisanship to distribute food. This is a humanitarian crisis. People are literally being asked to show evidence of their party membership before they are given food,” adding that the action taken is unacceptable and very sad, she lamented.

There have been reactions from the Ministries of Information and Gender who have all condemned the lawmaker for making ‘baseless allegations.

Paul Adom-Otchere who is the host of Good Evening Ghana on Thursday used his show to ‘address’ the matter.

Like the government appointees, Adom-Otchere took a swipe at the MP and debunked her assertions on the grounds that there was no evidence to back the claims.

Some followers of the show took social media to lambaste Adom-Otchere for the attack on the MP.

Below are some of the comments

I have no idea why the NDC still entertains this guy. He is a snake who doesn't care about ethics and is obviously being paid. Attacking Zanetor in this was just a way to try to suppress her voice in the coming elections. Paul Adom-Otchere is an NPP boy pretending to be neutral. pic.twitter.com/fnKBBI4geK

— Benjamin Wayo (@BenwayoGh) April 17, 2020

Narcissists like Paul Adom Otchere are principally motivated to pursue their own selfish interests,have lower ethical standards n are willing to transgress social norms! @AdomOtchere is seems your brain is on recess!! Solidarity pledge✊✊ @zanetorofficial pic.twitter.com/nML4XT1mZ3

— naajudith⚡️⚡️✨✨🥰 (@realnaajudith) April 17, 2020

Ndoo, one does not need any clinical assessment to decipher the chronic cynicism of Paul Adom-otchere, host of the so-called Good Evening Ghana program, towards those whose political doctrines he doesn’t align with.… https://t.co/xsG8WaPPYp

— Gh Positive vibes (@GhPositivevibe1) April 17, 2020

I am very sure Paul Adom-Otchere has an old beef with Zanetor ... because 😂

— Julio Cyriaano Olympio (@Julio_Cyriaano) April 17, 2020

Paul @AdomOtchere you owe Dr #Zenator Rawlings unqualified apology. The way he treated the legislator is totally shameful. I think the more you continue to use GEG to rundown people the more you ridicule yourself and drive away your viewers. Learn from the likes of Bernard n co

— Baba Musah X. (@babamusah08) April 17, 2020

Sense to the Foolish

"I will not engage in old fashioned political shenanigans with anyone” – @zanetorofficial replies Paul Adom-otchere.@metrotvgh

— Mahama Godwin (@mahama_godwin) April 17, 2020

This clown @AdomOtchere is on government payroll. He’s not a journalist... u guys in @OfficialNDCGh should treat him as a member of the npp. He’s just using @metrotvgh to do the hatchet job for Nana Addo. His attacks on @zanetorofficial should be counted with a “maximum force” pic.twitter.com/beTmYAI6Lf

— sabali #patience (@blac4rina) April 17, 2020

Paul Adom Otchere, Hmmm! Such a nice brain on a recess is very disturbing to the journalism fraternity.

— Mohammed Fatihi (@Chordor) April 17, 2020

Paul Adom-Otchere runned a paid ad yesterday by the npp to silence Dr. Zanetor Rawlings in the upcoming campaign. Paul is a disgrace

— Benjamin Wayo (@BenwayoGh) April 17, 2020

@AdomOtchere You got it wrong this time... You speaking ill about @zanetorofficial Will never stop her from speaking for the voiceless. pic.twitter.com/ciP2hrImjm

— John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) April 17, 2020

@AdomOtchere You got it wrong this time... You speaking ill about @zanetorofficial Will never stop her from speaking for the voiceless. pic.twitter.com/ciP2hrImjm

— John Terry Tresh (@JohnTerryTresh) April 17, 2020

Pual should learn again from people like @benkoku of CitiTv... even his own co-worker on good morning ghana... he really showed off his ignorance on the whole matter at hand and even beyond...it's so shameful...

— Eliot Messiah (@emessiah1) April 17, 2020

@AdomOtchere masa u ar soo bias in terms of politics I taught u were speaking for citizens buh for Npp,Remember wen Nana Akuffo Addo say all die be buh he is now our president.Stop insulting zanetor and be responsible,will u be happy if someone is talking abt ur wife on live Tv.

— Bob saaka aziz (@SaakaBob) April 16, 2020

“Let it get into your system Dr Rawlings, you come from a privileged home...behave properly, stop misbehaving,” angry Paul Adom-Otchere said on his TV show, Good Evening Ghana. He said this due to the lawmaker's comments on partisan food sharing #yennews pic.twitter.com/IybGx3cqoX

— YenComGh (@yencomgh) April 17, 2020

Source: ghanaweb