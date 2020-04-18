Comments by some Ghanaians on social media suggest that host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere did his already ‘battered reputation’ little good with his attack on Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.

Zanetor has been in the news lately after drawing the ire of some government appointees and NPP communicators with her claim that the distribution of food and other relief items to the people hardly hit by the lockdown is being politicized.

Zanetor, after feeding some 500 head porters in Accra revealed that the distribution of the relief items is being done on party lines.

“People are using partisanship to distribute food. This is a humanitarian crisis. People are literally being asked to show evidence of their party membership before they are given food,” adding that the action taken is unacceptable and very sad, she lamented.

There have been reactions from the Ministries of Information and Gender who have all condemned the lawmaker for making ‘baseless allegations.

Paul Adom-Otchere who is the host of Good Evening Ghana on Thursday used his show to ‘address’ the matter.

Like the government appointees, Adom-Otchere took a swipe at the MP and debunked her assertions on the grounds that there was no evidence to back the claims.

Some followers of the show took social media to lambaste Adom-Otchere for the attack on the MP.

Below are some of the comments


