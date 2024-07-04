2 hours ago

The potential candidacy of Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as a running mate to partner with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the general elections, has sparked concerns, criticisms, and opposition from a portion of the Ghanaian public, particularly political figures.

The latest individual to voice his opinion on Opoku Prempeh’s candidacy is the Deputy Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, Malik Basintale.

He believes that Dr. Opoku Prempeh is not a suitable candidate to run alongside Dr. Bawumia due to his poor track record over the years.

During an interview on Citi FM’s Point Blank on Eyewitness News on July 2, Mr. Basintale expressed his concerns about NAPO’s handling of the dumsor situation and his response to Ghanaians when asked for a timetable, stating that it does not qualify him to lead the country.

"[Napo] is a very bad candidate…He has a very bad track record…He was the same person who brought us back to dumsor, and today, lights go off recklessly here and there. Same man."

"People know the man Napo. People know how arrogant he is, people know how confrontational he is, how he lacks the temperament, and how he lacks the competencies to be a running mate," he mentioned, as quoted by citinewsroom.com.

Meanwhile, the National Executive Council of the NPP is expected to discuss Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s candidacy as a running mate for the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on July 4.