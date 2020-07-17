2 hours ago

The Western Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the latest to congratulate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on her selection as the running mate of flagbearer John Mahama, describing her as "a huge choice with unmistakable sterling qualities."

It comes just a day after she received an endorsement from former president and the party's founder Jerry John Rawlings.

Professor Jane Opoku-Agyeman grabbed the headline when she was announced by flag bearer John Mahama to be his Vice Presidential candidate in the December 2020 elections.

She has been trending across most Social media platforms, with plethora of congratulatory messages being showered on by prominent figures and some Gender activists.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party's regional secretariat pledged it's support of John Mahama's choice, which has also received huge endorsement from the party's National Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC).

"The excitement here is unbelievable, and even much more than that is the energy that your appointment has generated in the rank and file of the Party," the statement read.

"We have always believed that with JM as our flagbearer victory was beckoning but your nomination has made victory 2020 double sure."

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman made history when she became the first female Vice Chancellor of the Cape Coast University in 2008.

She was subsequently appointed as the country's education minister in the John Mahama adminstration between 2013 and 2017.

Political Pundits have already described the "John and Jane" card to be one of a formidable partnership, with the flag bearer John Mahama, been hailed for his boldness in appointing a woman for that position.

"Congratulations, obaapayin, obaatan pa, nyimdziifo, obenfo Naana," added the statement signed by the regional secretary Joseph Nelson.

Read full statement Below

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8TH JULY, 2020

WESTERN REGION NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS (NDC)

CONGRATULATES PROF. JANE NAANA OPOKU-AGYEMAN

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region takes this unique opportunity to congratulate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman on her selection as the running mate to His Excellency John D. Mahama for the 2020 general elections.

It came as no surprise to us when your nomination by the Flagbearer received this massive endorsement by the Founder, the National Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC) because you are such a huge choice with unmistakable sterling qualities.

The excitement here is unbelievable, and even much more than that is the energy that your appointment has generated in the rank and file of the Party. We have always believed that with JM as our flagbearer victory was beckoning but your nomination has made victory 2020 double sure.

We stand together with all well-meaning Ghanaians who believe in your abilities and have expressed same since your appointment, to state that Ghana with you as Vice President in 2021, is going to be a far better place than it is presently.

Congratulations, obaapayin, obaatan pa, nyimdziifo, obenfo Naana.

SIGNED

JOSEPH NELSON

(REGIONAL SECRETARY )