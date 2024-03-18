3 hours ago

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo, has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown excessive tolerance towards corruption in government.

He listed various instances of corruption, expressing dismay at the lack of substantial actions taken by President Akufo-Addo in response.

He questioned the lack of consequences for government officials implicated in corruption scandals, suggesting that the President’s response has been too lenient.

“How many government officials have been accused of corruption and what has happened to them? I think the president has been too tolerant when it comes to corruption,” he said in an interview on TV3.

Mr. Domelevo underscored the need for accountability, particularly citing the Agyapa Royalties deal as an example.