1 hour ago

A former flag bearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Elikplim Agbemava, has charged the executive body of the National Democratic Congress to exercise their freedom of speech and stand up for the party, as and when the need arises, using the various media platforms.

According to him, aspiring ministers and parliamentary candidates should take up the task of speaking to topical issues of national importance when they emerge, rather make it the sole mandate of the Director of Communications, Sammy Gyamfi.

He believes any member who has been compromised and therefore cannot speak is useless to the party and must therefore give way for new blood.

In a Facebook post, Elikplim said “If you know you are compromised and therefore cannot risk your liberty to exercise your freedom of speech, then I am afraid you are not useful to the party now. Give way to new blood. Rotten wood does not light fire”

Below are his full comments

Today is Sunday but I will like to fire this out of my mind. I know the party executives are working very hard for the NDC. But they are just administrators. Administering a party is enough headache. To also dump the burden of moving from radio and TV station to station on them is unconscionable.

I ask who are those who want to be ministers in the next JM government? Where are the parliamentary shadow ministers for the various sectors of the economy. Issues of health, corruption and the environment have been very topical national issues. Yet Sammy Gyamfi is the one-man-1000. It can't work this way. Are we waiting to assume front line positions when the trophy is won?

If that is the strategy then I am sorry. The sweetness of the pudding is in the eating thereof.

If you know you are compromised and therefore cannot risk your liberty to exercise your freedom of speech them I am afraid you are not useful to the party now. Give way to new blood. Rotten wood does not light fires

Source: Ghanaweb