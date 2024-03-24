2 hours ago

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is being alerted to the possibility of becoming the President of Ghana.

According to Kwesi Ahwoi, a prominent member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Interior Minister, Prof. Naana Jane should always be on the alert because nature can orchestrate things for her just as it happened to John Mahama in the time of Prof. John E. A. Mills.

He reminded Prof. Naana Jane that "anything can happen" and that she should always be ready.

Kwesi Ahwoi made the assertions while speaking at a celebration to congratulate Prof. Jane on her re-nomination as the running mate to John Mahama ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Using the Mills-Mahama switch as a Case study, Kwesi Ahwoi said that Mr. Mahama did not even realize he would become president at the time he was chosen to be Ghana's president but nature made it happen.

"...Mahama was not prepared to be president at that time but nature schemed things in such a way that President Mills had to give way to John Mahama," said Kwesi Ahwoi.

He encouraged, "Anything can happen, so Naana, be ever prepared like your motto says... be ready, anything can happen and you can become the president of the Republic of Ghana."