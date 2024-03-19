2 hours ago

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty Adorye has urged unmarried young ladies who engage in romantic relationships with husbands of other women to avoid getting pregnant for them.

The musician while advising ‘side chicks’ did not frown on the act stressing that it is nothing new and “in the bible.”

“If you are a side chick, don’t get pregnant for somebody’s husband,” she stated.

Responding to the question of whether it is right for ‘side chicks’ to go after married men, she said “it’s many in the bible. Go and read about Abraham, it is not a new thing.”

“But I am saying do not go for somebody’s husband and get pregnant for them,” Empress Gifty reiterated on TV3’s New Day on March 18.

She further stressed that her opinion is already been documented in the Bible claiming that once a ‘side chick’ gives birth for a married man, he will discard the ‘side chick’.

“…if you get pregnant or gives birth for him [the married man], he will discard you,” she added.

According to her, some married men get attracted to side chicks because they have been destined by God as helpers to support some ‘side chicks’ in financial distress.

“Sometimes married men are destined to be helpers or supporters for side chicks who are facing difficulties in life. They are not to be snatched from their wives. So you don’t have to go snatching them from their wives rather play around,” Empress Gifty urged ‘side chicks’.

Empress Gifty is the wife of politician Hopeson Adorye who was expelled together with some members from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former NPP parliamentary candidate of Kpone-Katamanso was among several prominent NPP figures, including Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa, who were expelled from the party on November 20, 2023.