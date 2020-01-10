1 hour ago

The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson has suggested to individuals and groups who are not in support of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to compile a new voter register to go to the court.

According to the Pollster, the only way to stop the electoral body from going ahead with its decision can be determined by the court.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some other groups have kicked against the move by the EC, citing that it will plunge the country into chaos.

But speaking on “Ghana yen som” on Accra 100.5FM with Kwabena Prah Jnr, Mr Ephson indicated that the EC has already secured funds from the government, and that it will be difficult for the electoral management body to rescind its decision unless a court orders them to.

“My personal view was that we don’t need a new voter register, but constitutionally, the EC has the power, and they have decided to compile a new one, it would have been difficult for them to compile the new register but the government has given them the money and Parliament has approved. So those who are not in support of this, the only way is to go to the Supreme Court for the role of EC to be interpreted,” Mr Ephson said.

He further suggested that the political parties involved who are planning to go on a demonstration to express their displeasure to encourage their members to register when the voter registration is opened.

He stressed that this is not the first-time changes are going to be made in the voter register in an election year.