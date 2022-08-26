4 hours ago

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has stated that the Kumasi Traditional Council has no right to ban the operation of the media outlet, Oyerepa FM/TV.

According to him, the local traditional authority rather has the power to sue the media house if it views certain conduct of a station to be defamatory.

His comment comes on the back of a recent comment made by the Founder and Leader of United Progressive Party (UPP), Mr Akwasi Addai 'Odike', on Oyerepa in which he questioned why Otumfuo was looking on for galamsey activities to destroy water bodies – a statement which has incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

“Kumasi Traditional Council, the constitution provides remedies should the media defame you. You can sue, but you can't shut down,” Manasseh wrote on his Facebook wall on August 25.

“I’m not calling for the Traditional Council to be disrespected. I know the power the chiefs have. It’s perhaps the reason Odike is asking why they’re not using that power to stop the galamsey that is destroying the future of their subjects. Even if Odike and the station are wrong, I respectfully disagree with the approach of the traditional council,” he added in a response to a Facebook user who suggested that Ashantis hold their traditional authorities in high esteem.

Kumasi Traditional Council orders Oyerepa FM/TV to cease operation

Acting President of the Kumasi Traditional Council, Baffuor Amankwatia VI, asked the management of Oyerepa FM/TV to cease operation on Friday, August 26, 2022, until further notice while the impasse is being addressed.

The Bantamahene made the statement when the delegation from Oyerepa FM/TV paid a courtesy call on the Council to formally render an unqualified apology to the local authority.

Baffuor Amankwatia VI said Manhyia will also listen to their plea if they apologize on air, bring compensation and go off air effective Friday, August 26.

“You gave Odike the platform to say all that he said without caution. If you want us to accept your apology and show remorse, then announce to your listeners that you’ve erred and apologized.

“Again, if you want Manhyia to give you a hearing, then you have to close down your radio station from Friday, August 26 until the pending issue is resolved. If not, we won’t take it lightly when you appear before us again,” he said.