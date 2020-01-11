2 hours ago

Actress and model, Princess Shyngle has stated that it is impossible to allow men who taste her cookie for the first time to go free without dating her.

The Gambian born actress in a post on her Instagram page claimed she does not sleep with men for only their money but date them as well.

Affirming her claim, Shyngle disclosed that she did not make all her money from only acting movies.

She stated that she makes sure men who sleep with her for the first time date her so she can enjoy their wealth.

“Some of y’all saying I am among let me tell y’all something, first of all, I don’t make speeches lying that I made all my money from acting movies, secondly I don’t fuck men for money I date them, you cannot fuck me one time and go it’s not possible you must date me, I must continue to enjoy that money I don’t date broke guys, google can tell you that if you don’t believe me,” Princess Shyngle said

Disclosing how she turns men on, Shyngle said her sexy pictures are her point of attraction.

Princess Shyngle is a renowned actress and producer from the Gambia and Ghana.

Princess has never shied away from expressing herself, regardless of how others view her or feel.

She once pointed out how actresses in the industry keep recycling and dating the same men. Some people thought that her progressive nature tends towards being quite daring.