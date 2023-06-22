1 hour ago

An Accra Human Rights Court has granted an order restraining the office of the Special Prosecutor from arresting Charles Bissue.

The order by the court presided over by Justice Nicholas MC Abodakpi follows a motion filed by the lawyers of the Secretary of the defunct Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The interim injunction will be in force for 10 days.

Per the order, the judge barred the OSP from applying for further Arrest Warrant pending the determination of the substantive matter and publishing notices purporting the applicant to be wanted pending the determination of the substantive matter.

Hearing of the case continues on 22nd June 2023.

The OSP is investigating Mr Bissue and others involved in the activities of the IMCIM, over alleged corruption and corruption related activities relating to illegal mining.

Last Tuesday, the OSP issued a notice declaring Mr Bissue wanted following his failure to appear before the OSP for interrogation.

Mr Bissue is challenging the investigations by the OSP on the basis that he had already been exonerated by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service over the same alleged corruption case.