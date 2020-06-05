21 minutes ago

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia can never become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the NDC scribe, the only way the current Vice President can become a flagbearer of the NPP is for delegates in the party to vote for him.

But Mr. Nketia has cautioned the Dr. Bawumia against nursing hopes of ever becoming a leader of the NPP.

The NDC General Secretary said Bawumia can’t become a flagbearer because of the number of constituencies in his region of influence.

He further stated that Bawumia does not stand a chance of winning against any contestant because of the small number of delegates that he has in his constituency.

The NDC man, therefore, urged Bawumia to ensure new constituencies are created in his area of influence.

“When NPP decides to go for Congress and the number of candidates from the other constituencies have more numbers than the six you have in North East, how will you win?” Mr. Nketia said while addressing a press briefing in Tamale.

“Dr. Bawumia is going around saying that he will replace Nana Akufo-Addo as the next presidential candidate of the NPP. How can you become a presidential candidate when the delegates in NPP have to endorse you.

“How are the delegates selected; based on constituencies. So if some action is being taken to suppress the number of constituencies you can have in your area of influence and you are jumping around saying you are going to be a presidential candidate of the NPP, are you not deceiving yourself?