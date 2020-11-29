5 hours ago

Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has accused the Akufo-Addo led government of trying to buy members of the various security services with last minute allowances.

According to the NDC flagbearer the NPP government has tried all means to infiltrate the security services with members of their vigilante groups thereby destroying the morale of the security services.

Speaking on Saturday night at Nyanshagu in Tamale, the former President added that promotions now in the security services is based on party affiliations and the President wants to buy members of the security services with the last minute allowances and payments.

“I just learnt from a group of Police officers that they’ve paid monies into their accounts-all of them all Police officers. Because they know that, they have destroyed the morale of Ghana Police Service. Today the Ghana Police Service don’t have the confidence and courage that they used to have before because he has infiltrated the police service with all kinds of thugs and hoodlums – invisible forces Delta forces who have no sense of discipline”

Mr. Mahama continued “now promotion in the service is based on your political colour instead of your merit and he thinks that he can buy our Police officers with Ghc1000 or Ghc2000 just because an election is coming they will take that money and vote against him”.

He says the NPP government have tried every means possible to try and enroll the pension schemes of the security services onto SSNIT instead of the current CAP 30.

And has warned that should they vote for the NPP government, they will be taken off CAP 30 onto SSNIT.

“This government wanted to move our security forces from CAP 30 to social security. And the security services were not happy about it and so he suspended it waiting for after the election. NDC in our manifesto we said clearly that we are going to maintain our security forces on CAP 30 he should have said the same thing in their Manifesto so that we know it black and white that it is not because of elections,he wants the elections to pass and after it passes he shift them to SSNIT pension scheme. The police and other security services are not happy about it and so Ghc2000 ,or Ghc1000 or Ghc3000 will not buy their conscience” he said.