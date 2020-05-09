1 hour ago

Michael Essien was unplayable at the peak of his powers at Lyon through to Chelsea where he exploded to his brief spell with his 'daddy' Mourinho at Real Madrid.

Twitter users have ignited a comparison between the Bison and Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey who have identical playing style with both players central midfielders.

Partey has been a one club man aside loan spells at clubs in La Liga during his formative years and only managed to be a mainstay in the Rojiblancos set up this season.

But from nowhere a comparison betwenn the two has erupted on twitter.

Former Blak Stars International Laryea Kingston played with Michael Essien and has waded into the conversation in an interview with Joy Sports.

He insists the Athletico Madrid ace is a good player but it was a privilege to play alongside Michael Essien and it's ludicrous comparing Partey to Essien.

"They have their strength and weakness but for me It's a privilege to play alongside Michael Essien"

"He did very well at Chelsea at the time when they were a very strong team but Partey is doing very well but for me you can't compare Partey to Essien." he added.