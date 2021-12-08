3 hours ago

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has reacted to curses invoked upon him by some teachers over the decision to procure laptops for teachers.

Speaking to Okay FM, Mr Carbonu said a man who has done no wrong will not face the wrath of God or any deity, considering his origin especially.

“Over the past week, social media has been awash with sentiments and insults because of the laptops. Someone has even cursed me but the issue is how can you curse an Agbozume man, it will come back to you,” he said.

The teachers’ union leader said he couldn’t fathom the reason for the tension and noise the laptops have generated as it is for the good of the teachers.

He explained it isn’t true the monies for the laptops are being deducted from salaries but instead, the professional development allowance.

He said it will be best for the teachers to get technocrats to check the validity and potency of the laptops before they draw any conclusions.

“Some people have suggested we should have bought Dell, Apple, among other names and it’s true they are beautiful and durable.

But the money from the Teacher Development Allowance we are using wouldn’t be enough and that is why we engaged KA Technologies because their laptops are very good and not the kind of reports out there about it,” he explained.

Mr Carbonu further debunked claims of fraud and misappropriation of funds in the procurement processes.

The government, in collaboration with teacher unions, started the distribution of laptops to all teachers in public schools in September across the country.

The ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ is to help improve the quality of education. The teachers will pay 30 percent of the cost while government absorbs the remaining 70 percent.

But, a teachers group, Innovative Teachers Association of Ghana, claims the programme is a clandestine move to “steal teachers’ monies”, accusing his fellow teacher union leaders of not properly consultation the rank and file of teachers.