27 minutes ago

Famous Ghanaian media personality, Afia Pokua, has questioned the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what she says is 'threats' and 'attacks' on the Ghanaian journalists for demanding accountability for the tax payers.

According to the Peace FM newscaster, the NPP has no business unleashing its gangs to attack the media as they inquire about how much was spent on the recently launched COVID-19 Tracker App.

The vociferous broadcaster expressing her displeasure towards the NPP in a post on Facebook said: "No amount of threats and attacks will stop the media from asking questions and running commentary over government policies funded with tax money and not your pocket money just as you did under previous governments".

"...Our job is not to sing the praises of government like a choir", she wrote.

Vim Lady, as she is affectionately called said, tables have turned now and the media will squarely criticize the ruling NPP just as it did in the erstwhile John Mahama administration.

"...When the media questioned and criticized previous governments for their actions in bus branding, GITMO detainees, ford scandal, Wayome scandal (you even composed a song for that matter). You saw it as an opportunity to do your thing. Now the tables have turned and the same media is questioning and criticizing your decisions to opt for Virtual Concert, the cost of that concert etc over resolving the problems with the covid 19 alleviation feeding, you send your gang out to attack the same media to shut us up", said Vim Lady.

According to the 'Egyaso Gyaso' host, as long as she lives, she will continue to demand accountability on behalf of the Ghanaian people.

"You better kill us to shut us up because our job is to demand accountability on behalf of the people. I will continue doing that as long as I live", she added.