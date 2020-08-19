4 hours ago

Former Lyon midfielder Michael Essien says his former side can cause a huge upset against German Champions Bayern Munich in the one leg semi final match tonight.

Bayern Munich who easily humiliated Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter final stage are huge favourites going into Wednesday's game at the at the neutral Jose Alvalade Stadium in a one-off fixture in Portugal.

Due to the coronavirus, the two legged games have been scrapped for a one off game.

Lyon on the other hand beat Manchester City who were the favourites 3-1 in their semi final clash.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 Essien who played for Lyon from 2003-2005 says his former club can cause a massive upset.

“It’s possible [for Lyon to win], especially in this one-off tournament format, anything can happen in 90 minutes so you can’t rule them out," Essien told TV3.

“In the Champions League, they have the same old traits of hard work, belief and good organisation.

"They play to their strengths regardless of the opposition and that’s why they are doing so well,”he said.