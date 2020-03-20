2 hours ago

Renowned businessman, HRH Oscar Yao Doe has lampooned the information minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah for threatening journalists over their coverage of the coronavirus scourge in the country.

Reports quoted the minister saying that the government will deal drastically with journalists and persons who will publish fake news with the intention of creating fear and panic.

During an interview on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' program. He said anyone who will be caught in such an act will not be spared. This follows six confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Ghana.

HRH Doe said rather than the government engaging the media in creating a mass awareness and mobilization against the scourge, the minister was exhibiting arrogance against practitioners of the industry. This, he said, is typical of the Akufo-Addo administration, whereby public-office holders see themselves as bigger than the country.

He however, advised Mr Oppong-Nkrumah to retract his statements and tender an apology to the Ghana journalists' association. Read his full statement below.

"Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, stop your arrogance. Who are you to threaten journalists? How old were you when Ghana entered the first republic in 1992? You were also a journalist a few years ago at Joy FM and now you are acting as if you are above the laws of Ghana. Is it because many of Akuffo-Addo's appointees have gotten away with galamsey-booty crimes? Ghana is bigger than anyone! Show respect.

It's very annoying to see "some" of our political leaders refusing to show respect to Ghanaians in comparison to global norms and examples, How (do we then) develop our democracy and economy.

It has become a common trend among most these public office holders whose actions are (only) based on what benefits them today. They don't act for our collective interest or the future.

Many developed countries of the world like the USA, Italy, France, Spain, Etc are going through a very difficult moment currently with severe pains on many families even more than the situation in Ghana and yet, the authorities are relying rather on the media to raise public awareness. But in Ghana our 'do nothing' Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah feels he has become so powerful and he is rather warning journalists and teaching them how they should do their work. This is an abusive comment that he should retract immediately and render apology to GJA.

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, you cannot threaten Ghana's hardworking journalists. They are not cowards".

