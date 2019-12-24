1 hour ago

The Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) can never win elections in Ghana.

She has therefore asked the party not to waste their efforts and so should forget about the 2020 elections.

According to her, the NDC has run out of better ideas and alternatives to rule the country.

Speaking at the 2019 National Delegates Conference at the Fantasy Dome at Trade Fair Centre in Accra, Mame Yaa Aboagye said “how can a party that is striving to rule the country has not yet elected its flagbearer or come up with a manifesto…It means they don’t have any vision for the people especially the youth. Ghanaians have already rejected them”.

“NPP is the best alternative for this country...We have performed better and I believe one good term deserve another term…NDC can never win election in Ghana again and will advise them to forget about 2020,” she further stated.

Meanwhile, the NDC has urged the NPP to prepare its notes to hand over the reins as the nation enters the 2020 electioneering year.

"We commend you on your act of brevity to organize a National Delegates Conference at Christmas when many Ghanaians are having a very dry Christmas, a wahala Christmas. Ghanaians are suffering, teachers are suffering, nurses are suffering and the Vice President is suffering.

“Our politics should be a contest of ideas and not to tear this country down...No party in opposition should wish failure of a party in government because when they succeed, the people of Ghana are better for it and the country is the winner. If the free SHS succeeds it only helps the next NDC government to come and manage it well for the people of Ghana”, former NHIA boss Sylvester Mensah spoke on behalf of the NDC.