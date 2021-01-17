1 hour ago

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has said that the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo needs no plaudits for scrapping some Ministries in his next government.

According to him, the formation of the said Ministries when he took over as President in 2017 was in the first place needless and was met with criticism so no one needs to applaud him for scrapping useless Ministeries.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye further indicated that the President didn’t need such loses on seats during the 2020 election to realize that the people were against the huge number of Ministers he appointed in his first term.

He said “the President requires no plaudits for his intended scrapping of some completely needless Ministries in his upcoming Ministerial list. He had always known that those Ministries were needless and they had been met with public uproar but he run roughshod over his critics and maintained them because he believed he had a strong mandate in 2016 which allowed him to do as he pleased. He didn’t need the catastrophic losses the NPP suffered in the 2020 elections to realize that those Ministries had no functional necessity”.

Reports indicates that the President of Ghana will be scrapping 7 of the Ministries in his second term as President and cut down the number of Ministers by 30% in the appointments he is going to make in his second term as President of the Republic of Ghana.