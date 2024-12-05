1 hour ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has strongly rebuked pastors engaging in religious intolerance, urging them to desist from divisive rhetoric that undermines Ghana’s long-standing unity and peace.

Addressing a public gathering, the president expressed disapproval of remarks made by some pastors advising their congregations against voting for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and a Muslim, on religious grounds.

“A pastor has said Christians should not vote for Bawumia because he is a Muslim. Are Muslims not human beings? Ghana is a religiously tolerant country, and we have coexisted peacefully for decades,” Akufo-Addo stated passionately.

He criticized those who resort to religious and tribal biases to discredit opponents, suggesting that such behavior reflects an inability to present positive attributes of their preferred candidates.

"If you don’t have anything proper to say about your candidate, don’t raise tribal or religious considerations. Ghana is far beyond that," he remarked.

The president emphasized the need to preserve the nation’s harmony and warned against individuals sowing discord along ethnic or religious lines.

He described such actions as detrimental to Ghana’s democratic progress and peaceful reputation in Africa.

“Ghanaians are known for religious tolerance, unity, and stability. We don’t want someone who will come and sow discord among us. Let us vote responsibly and demonstrate to the world that we value peace and coexistence,” Akufo-Addo added, calling on the electorate to reject divisive politics.

As Ghana approaches a critical election period, the president’s remarks serve as a call to action for both leaders and citizens to prioritize unity over division, ensuring that the nation remains a beacon of peace and democracy on the continent.