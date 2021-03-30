35 minutes ago

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says government can go ahead with the Agyapa Royalties deal without bringing it to Parliament.

According to the Suame MP, the deal does not require a second Parliamentary approval as it was only suspended not cancelled.

As you may recall, the President announced during his 2021 State of the Nation's Address, the plan to reintroduce the deal to Parliament.

The Minority after the announcement, noted that they will kick against the deal if put before them again, but speaking to the issue, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said has already completed its work on the deal.

"It is when it's cancelled and they bring a new one that Parliament's activities will be activated, for now, because we have passed it, it is something that has been concluded."

"If the President says that, look, because of public sentiments, this thing is nullified, right, I have to repackage it and bring it to Parliament, those questions then will come onboard, we probe, we interrogate and to the extent that it will be useful to us as Ghanaians." He added.

Meanwhile, a section of the public still believe the deal will not be good for the country.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, March 27, 2021, the Deputy Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye says government is through the Agyapa deal, evading the hard work of ensuring that mineral royalties collected from mining companies reflect the mineral output of the country.

“It is really not about cynicism or being against somebody at a personal level. But it is part of a national conversation on a national asset that is being disposed off, if you like, it is fine to say equity but essentially, what we are seeking to do is to sell a portion of our future receipts on the stock market hoping to raise money now.

He urged a further probe into the deal to understand how the country stands to gain in the long run.

“So we have to interrogate the pros and cons of such a decision and that is essentially what civil society has been doing. And we just published a report looking at the legal issues, how they benefit Ghana, and also on the face of the agreement that we do have, the numbers that have been thrown out in the agreement, how it benefits Ghana.

“And we are still convinced that this is not a good deal that Ghana should be engaged in. and consistently when you have asked the Finance Ministry about the questions about valuation and the content of the agreement the answers you get are that we want to do the best for the country.” He added.