A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Akomea, has slammed the communication team of the party for matching Pius Enam Hadzide, a deputy Information Minister to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former deputy Communications Minister for debates.

Nana Akomea expressed his displeasure with the communication team of his party for taking the unstrategic decision of matching Pius Enam Hadzide to Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a Facebook post which has since been deleted.

According to him, his party’s communications outfit needs to be very strategic with the kind of personalities they match with their opponents on both radio and television political shows.

“You don’t match Pius with Felix. Who made this kind of mistake?” he questioned in a post on his Facebook page.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Company described Ofosu Kwakye, the NDC parliamentary aspirant for the Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) as a “verbose” and “smart” communicator who Pius cannot debate on any radio or television political show.

He stated, “Where’s Richard Ahiagah, Afenyo Markins, Gideon Boako and Yaw Buabeng Asamoah himself.”

Pius Enam Hadzide was struggling on Newsfile to defend President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s statement that projects under the erstwhile Mahama administration were fictional and fantasies which only exist in the Green Book.

President Akufo-Addo during the inauguration of the Tema Motorway Interchange threw jabs at the previous administration, describing their calls to be credited for some infrastructure as unnecessary.

“We had to make this pledge because we know that the so-called unprecedented infrastructure development of the Mahama administration was fantasy; existing in the Green Book and not on the ground,” President Akufo-Addo had said.

In furtherance of that narrative, Hadzide, a Deputy Information Minister, stated on Newsfile that, there is nothing special about the projects which have been described by appointees in the former administration as "unprecedented".

“The impression that the Green Book sought to create was to claim credit and posits that these were John Mahama projects. In fact, if you listen to Mr. Mahama, he said that his achievements were captured in the Green Book but if you listen to the 2007 Budget, these projects are listed there and so they could not have been projects of the NDC. That is misleading.

“The projects in the Green Book partly exist and partly paint a misleading picture…in fact some of us long ago [have] the view that it is a fraud…some of the Green Book pictures were artistic impressions,” Pius Enam Hadzide said.

His views have been largely discredited by the general public as many more people are now testifying to the so called Green Book projects, especially the health facilities most of which have now been utilized with the advent of COVID-19.

Such concerns may have placed the said Nana Akomea under internal party pressure, according to political observers, hence his decision to delete the post.

Find below a screenshot of Nana Akomea's post:



Ghanweb