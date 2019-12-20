57 minutes ago

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend (Rev) Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo has appealed to christaians to adhere to the ethics of christianity.

He wondered why many Church leaders ascribed miracles they performed to themselves without acknowledging God.

Bishop Boafo said if people are performing miracles in the church by themselves without the hand of God, then such persons are performing magic which is not acceptable in the Christian church.

The Most Rev Boafo was preaching the sermon at the induction service of 10 newly elected national executive of the Fellowship of Methodist Evangelists at the Wesley Cathedral Church at Koforidua. The executive, inducted for three years had Mr Nicholas Awuku-Bekoe,as Chairman, Mr Gabriel Nyamekye Odum, Vice Chairman, Mr Joshua Eshun, Secretary, Ms Diana Ghartey, Treasurer, Mr Nathaniel Okang, Fianancia Secretary and Mr Samuel Mensah, Public Relations Officer.

Bishop Boafo charged the Evangelists to preach repentance and the gospel of Jesus Christ that would bring in new converts to have the Grace and Favour of God.

He said in recent times, Church leaders have become proud and pompous and charged the evangelists to be humble like John the Baptist in the Bible.

He charged the evangelists to preach God and the Gospel of Jesus Christ to God’s People.