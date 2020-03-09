3 hours ago

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has punched Epixode for jubilating over the ban placed on Stonebwoy and him by the organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a recent interview, Epixode stated that the ban on these two musicians is a blessing in disguise because it will pave way for other musicians to be seen and heard.

Clearly, Shatta Wale was dysphoric about Epixode’s statement when speaking in an interview Christian Agyei Frimpong on Onua FM.

He claimed Epixode has a mental problem.

“Sometimes he has a mental problem…he is my son…I talk with him every day, the last time I spoke with him was three weeks ago, he is not stable. There is something wrong with him,” Shatta Wale divulged.

He wondered why Epixode will see their ban as a blessing since he does not have a car nor a place to sleep.

Shatta Wale noted that his numerous awards cannot aid him in requesting for a loan.

Watch the video below.

Source: zionfelix