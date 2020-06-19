2 hours ago

Ghanaian businessman, HRH Oscar Yao Doe has told the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah to advise himself and tender his resignation from office immediately.

According to the frontline business mogul, the minister has failed and has not been in charge of his ministry since his appointment.

HRH Doe lamented that during Kan-Dapaah's time, the National Security has been used for many criminal activities. In a public post this morning, HRH Doe wrote...

"Honourable Albert Kan-Dapaah should resign immediately as minister for national security. He has failed. Over months, it has become obvious that he is not in charge, and that the national security, which is a very important institution is being controlled by people wearing cheap clothes and cheap perfumes making noise on TV".

He alleged that the national security is now being used for many criminal activities, adding that Ghana should not be like this. The laws of Ghana should be appreciated by all.

"The laws should be fairly applied and for our collective good, no individual should be above the laws of Ghana".

"This poor Akufo-Addo presidency is destroying every foundation of Ghana. If Kan Albert Dapaah doesn't resign, I call on the spirit of those who lost their lives to give Ghana independence and freedom to pray from their grave against the blatant injustices going on," HRH Oscar Yao Doe added.

Peace FM